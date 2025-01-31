Left Menu

Controversy Over Remission in Notorious Karanavar Murder Case

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala criticized the Kerala government's decision to grant remission to Sherin, convicted in the notorious Bhaskara Karanavar murder case. He argued that the decision risks setting a dangerous precedent and could lead to the premature release of hardened criminals, undermining justice in the state.

Updated: 31-01-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 19:22 IST
In a striking development, Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has voiced strong objections to the Kerala Cabinet's decision to remit the prison sentence of a woman convicted in the high-profile murder of Bhaskara Karanavar. The case, originating years ago in Cheriyanad, Alappuzha district, continues to draw attention.

The government's recent move to suggest the early release of Sherin, the central convict, has drawn Chennithala's ire. He penned a letter to Governor Rajendra Arlekar, categorically stating that the decision lacks legal justification and may establish a dangerous legal precedent, threatening the justice system's integrity.

Chennithala, alongside his political duties as an MLA of Haripad, has also pointed out Sherin's troubling conduct while in prison. He further alleges that the state's remission decision forms part of a larger agenda, potentially paving the way for the untimely release of other convicted criminals, thereby risking law and order.

