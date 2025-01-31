Controversy Over Remission in Notorious Karanavar Murder Case

In a striking development, Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has voiced strong objections to the Kerala Cabinet's decision to remit the prison sentence of a woman convicted in the high-profile murder of Bhaskara Karanavar. The case, originating years ago in Cheriyanad, Alappuzha district, continues to draw attention.

The government's recent move to suggest the early release of Sherin, the central convict, has drawn Chennithala's ire. He penned a letter to Governor Rajendra Arlekar, categorically stating that the decision lacks legal justification and may establish a dangerous legal precedent, threatening the justice system's integrity.

Chennithala, alongside his political duties as an MLA of Haripad, has also pointed out Sherin's troubling conduct while in prison. He further alleges that the state's remission decision forms part of a larger agenda, potentially paving the way for the untimely release of other convicted criminals, thereby risking law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)