Left Menu

High Drama as EC Officials Blocked Outside Punjab CM's Delhi Residence

EC officials attempted to search Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's residence in Delhi, suspecting money distribution ahead of polls. Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu claimed officials were delayed by Mann’s security, allegedly allowing illegal cash withdrawal. Mann is accused of damaging Sikh and Punjabi reputation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 19:37 IST
High Drama as EC Officials Blocked Outside Punjab CM's Delhi Residence
Bhagwant Mann
  • Country:
  • India

A tense two-hour standoff unfolded outside Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's official Delhi residence as Election Commission officials attempted to search the premises. The EC officials were reportedly held back by Mann's security, leading to suspicions of impropriety.

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu alleged that the hold-up allowed for illegal cash to be extracted via official channels amidst claims that builders and industrialists faced extortion from Punjab's ruling AAP government. Bittu criticized Mann, accusing him of tarnishing the Sikh and Punjabi community's image, acting under the influence of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

The incident occurred ahead of the February 5 Delhi Assembly elections, with voting results expected on February 8. As accusations flew, the BJP called for sterner measures by the EC to ensure fair election practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025