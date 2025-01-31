High Drama as EC Officials Blocked Outside Punjab CM's Delhi Residence

A tense two-hour standoff unfolded outside Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's official Delhi residence as Election Commission officials attempted to search the premises. The EC officials were reportedly held back by Mann's security, leading to suspicions of impropriety.

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu alleged that the hold-up allowed for illegal cash to be extracted via official channels amidst claims that builders and industrialists faced extortion from Punjab's ruling AAP government. Bittu criticized Mann, accusing him of tarnishing the Sikh and Punjabi community's image, acting under the influence of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

The incident occurred ahead of the February 5 Delhi Assembly elections, with voting results expected on February 8. As accusations flew, the BJP called for sterner measures by the EC to ensure fair election practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)