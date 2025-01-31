Left Menu

Ex-MLA's Alleged Son Arrested in Gujarat Gold Chain Heist

A 25-year-old, claiming to be the son of a former Madhya Pradesh MLA, was arrested for chain-snatching in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Identified as Pradyuman Singh Chandrawat, he allegedly resorted to crime to meet financial needs. Police are verifying his familial claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 31-01-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 19:50 IST
Ex-MLA's Alleged Son Arrested in Gujarat Gold Chain Heist
man
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, for allegedly stealing a gold chain from a woman. The man, who calls himself the son of a former Madhya Pradesh MLA, was identified as Pradyuman Singh Chandrawat.

Chandrawat, an employee of a private firm and a resident of Ahmedabad, is originally from the Malaheda village in Madhya Pradesh. He allegedly resorted to crime to fulfill financial needs driven by personal motives.

Chandrawat's alleged theft was caught on CCTV, providing crucial evidence for the police in apprehending him. Authorities are currently in the process of verifying his claim regarding his political lineage, while he confessed that this was his first criminal act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025