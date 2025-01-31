Ex-MLA's Alleged Son Arrested in Gujarat Gold Chain Heist

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, for allegedly stealing a gold chain from a woman. The man, who calls himself the son of a former Madhya Pradesh MLA, was identified as Pradyuman Singh Chandrawat.

Chandrawat, an employee of a private firm and a resident of Ahmedabad, is originally from the Malaheda village in Madhya Pradesh. He allegedly resorted to crime to fulfill financial needs driven by personal motives.

Chandrawat's alleged theft was caught on CCTV, providing crucial evidence for the police in apprehending him. Authorities are currently in the process of verifying his claim regarding his political lineage, while he confessed that this was his first criminal act.

(With inputs from agencies.)