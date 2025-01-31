Court Clears Accused Amid Flimsy Evidence
A court has acquitted Amey Darekar, who was accused of attempting to murder his friend Priyangi Singh by pushing her off a highrise. The court cited a lack of direct evidence, inconsistencies in the testimony, and an absence of motive, ruling that the prosecution failed to prove guilt beyond reasonable doubt.
A Mumbai court has acquitted Amey Darekar of charges related to an alleged attempt to murder his friend Priyangi Singh. Darekar had been booked after Singh reportedly fell from a high water tank, following an argument between the two.
Additional Sessions Judge D G Dhoble stated that insufficient evidence and conflicting testimonies have created substantial doubt regarding the prosecution's case. The court highlighted inconsistencies in medical reports and the absence of a clear motive behind the alleged assault.
Singh's own testimony contradicted the prosecution, as she admitted the fall could have been accidental and maintained a supportive stance toward Darekar, further stating that she wished for his release. Consequently, the judge cited insufficient proof in clearing Darekar of all charges.
