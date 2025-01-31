Tragedy Strikes: Tailor Beaten to Death Over Delayed Clothes
A 60-year-old tailor in Jaipur, Rajasthan, was fatally beaten by a minor due to delayed delivery of stitched clothes. The incident occurred at Surajmal Prajapat's shop near Dev Hospital. The minor has been detained as police gathered evidence, including the stick used in the attack.
A tragic incident unfolded in Jaipur's Chomu town, where a minor allegedly beat a 60-year-old tailor to death over delayed clothing delivery, police reported.
The altercation took place near Dev Hospital, involving Surajmal Prajapat, a local tailor, and escalated when the minor attacked him with sticks, resulting in Prajapat's death.
The police have since detained the minor and recovered the weapon. Ongoing investigations aim to piece together the full series of events leading to this fatal encounter.
