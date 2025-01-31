Dramatic Capture: The Fall of Valmiki Gang's Sharp Shooter

Pankaj, a sharp shooter affiliated with the infamous Valmiki gang, was successfully captured in Haridwar after evading authorities for months. The arrest followed a nighttime encounter where he engaged in a shootout with a combined police and Special Task Force team.

According to Haridwar's Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Singh Doval, the altercation transpired in the BHEL area during a routine check prompted by a tip-off. Pankaj fired upon the task force and was subsequently injured in the leg during a retaliatory exchange.

The police seized a 315-bore pistol, used and live cartridges from him. Pankaj, who previously escaped from jail with accomplice Ramkumar, faces multiple serious charges including murder. The swift action of the police team earned them a reward.

