Main Accused Arrested in Uttar Pradesh Gang Rape Case After Police Encounter

Yogesh alias Block Pramukh, the main accused in the gang rape of a 16-year-old girl in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested following an encounter with police. The incident involved 10 suspects and occurred on April 10. Police recovered evidence, including a pistol, from the arrested individual.

Gang Rape Case
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, police in Uttar Pradesh have captured Yogesh, also known as Block Pramukh, the main accused in a harrowing gang rape case. The arrest followed an encounter during which the suspect attempted to flee from officers, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

The victim, a 16-year-old girl, suffered the ordeal on April 10 when she and her fiancé were accosted near a canal. The group, numbering ten men, allegedly raped the girl and robbed them of their belongings, including gold earrings and cash.

Authorities have mounted a robust investigation, recovering crucial evidence, including a firearm and the victim's stolen possessions. The suspect was apprehended by a joint police operation consisting of the Kasganj Kotwali police, the Special Operations Group, and a surveillance team, signifying a significant step towards justice in this horrifying case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

