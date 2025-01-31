Supreme Court Seeks Changes in OBC Certification for Children of Single Mothers

The Supreme Court on Friday requested responses from the Centre and the Delhi government concerning a legal plea aimed at amending the rules for issuing Other Backward Class (OBC) certificates to children of single mothers.

A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih issued the order after a Delhi-based woman challenged the current guidelines, which restrict OBC certificates to only those with paternal lineage documentation.

The plea argues this practice violates constitutional rights and discriminates against children of single mothers from the OBC category, contrasting it with processes for SC and ST certificates.

(With inputs from agencies.)