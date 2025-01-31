Left Menu

Supreme Court Seeks Changes in OBC Certification for Children of Single Mothers

The Supreme Court has requested the Centre and Delhi government to respond to a plea regarding OBC certificate rules. The case involves a single mother's right to provide OBC status to her child, highlighting inconsistencies with current regulations and constitutional provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 20:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday requested responses from the Centre and the Delhi government concerning a legal plea aimed at amending the rules for issuing Other Backward Class (OBC) certificates to children of single mothers.

A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih issued the order after a Delhi-based woman challenged the current guidelines, which restrict OBC certificates to only those with paternal lineage documentation.

The plea argues this practice violates constitutional rights and discriminates against children of single mothers from the OBC category, contrasting it with processes for SC and ST certificates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

