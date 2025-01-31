Left Menu

Kerala Government Defends Minority Scholarship Allocations

The Kerala LDF government denied reports of reducing minority scholarships due to financial issues, labeling them misleading. State Minister V Abdurahiman accused the opposition of spreading falsehoods. Despite opposition claims, allocations increased in the 2024-25 budget, countering Central cuts to minority welfare funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 31-01-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 21:23 IST
The LDF government in Kerala has firmly dismissed allegations that it has reduced scholarships for minorities due to financial constraints, calling such claims 'misleading.'

State Minister for Welfare of Minorities, V Abdurahiman, attributed these accusations to opposition tactics aimed at misleading the public. He highlighted that allocations for minority scholarships have increased, contrary to opposition claims.

The minister criticized the Central government's cuts to minority welfare funding while emphasizing the state's initiatives for minority upliftment through various schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

