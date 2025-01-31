Kerala Government Defends Minority Scholarship Allocations

The LDF government in Kerala has firmly dismissed allegations that it has reduced scholarships for minorities due to financial constraints, calling such claims 'misleading.'

State Minister for Welfare of Minorities, V Abdurahiman, attributed these accusations to opposition tactics aimed at misleading the public. He highlighted that allocations for minority scholarships have increased, contrary to opposition claims.

The minister criticized the Central government's cuts to minority welfare funding while emphasizing the state's initiatives for minority upliftment through various schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)