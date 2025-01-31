Arrest in Sambhal: Viral Video Sparks Outrage and Investigation

A man in his twenties from Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, has been detained after a video featuring his conversation with a Pakistani cleric went viral, according to local authorities. The incident has exacerbated tensions following recent violence at the Shahi Jama Masjid.

The video, which circulated earlier this month, shows the man discussing the so-called 'capture' of the Jama Masjid by non-Muslims and referring to those killed in the November 24 violence as 'martyrs'. Police say the content was misleading and caused public ire.

Identified as Akil from Mirzapur village in Bahjoi, the suspect's phone has been confiscated, while efforts to track down potential accomplices continue. The situation is under serious review to prevent further disturbances in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)