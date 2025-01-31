Left Menu

Arrest in Sambhal: Viral Video Sparks Outrage and Investigation

A man from Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested after a video of him speaking to a Pakistani cleric went viral. The video, related to recent violence at Shahi Jama Masjid, depicted non-Muslims as captors. The police are investigating these misleading claims that have sparked public outrage.

Updated: 31-01-2025 21:25 IST
A man in his twenties from Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, has been detained after a video featuring his conversation with a Pakistani cleric went viral, according to local authorities. The incident has exacerbated tensions following recent violence at the Shahi Jama Masjid.

The video, which circulated earlier this month, shows the man discussing the so-called 'capture' of the Jama Masjid by non-Muslims and referring to those killed in the November 24 violence as 'martyrs'. Police say the content was misleading and caused public ire.

Identified as Akil from Mirzapur village in Bahjoi, the suspect's phone has been confiscated, while efforts to track down potential accomplices continue. The situation is under serious review to prevent further disturbances in the region.

