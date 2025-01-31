Left Menu

Haryana Government Reshuffles Key IAS Positions

The Haryana government has announced an immediate reshuffling of eight IAS officers. Parth Gupta is now the deputy commissioner of Yamunanagar, while Rippudaman Singh Dhillon takes on roles in the Health Department. Other significant appointments include Ajay Singh Tomer in Ambala and Manoj Kumar overseeing Skill Development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-01-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 21:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent move, the Haryana government has reshuffled eight IAS officers to different key positions, a decision that takes immediate effect.

Parth Gupta, previously the deputy commissioner of Ambala, is now assigned to Yamunanagar. In another key appointment, Rippudaman Singh Dhillon transitions from Education to becoming the mission director of the National Health Mission and Health Department secretary.

Additionally, Ajay Singh Tomer moves into the role of deputy commissioner at Ambala, and Manoj Kumar assumes leadership at the Haryana Skill Development Mission, illustrating the dynamic changes within the state's administrative framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

