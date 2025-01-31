Haryana Government Reshuffles Key IAS Positions
The Haryana government has announced an immediate reshuffling of eight IAS officers. Parth Gupta is now the deputy commissioner of Yamunanagar, while Rippudaman Singh Dhillon takes on roles in the Health Department. Other significant appointments include Ajay Singh Tomer in Ambala and Manoj Kumar overseeing Skill Development.
- Country:
- India
In a recent move, the Haryana government has reshuffled eight IAS officers to different key positions, a decision that takes immediate effect.
Parth Gupta, previously the deputy commissioner of Ambala, is now assigned to Yamunanagar. In another key appointment, Rippudaman Singh Dhillon transitions from Education to becoming the mission director of the National Health Mission and Health Department secretary.
Additionally, Ajay Singh Tomer moves into the role of deputy commissioner at Ambala, and Manoj Kumar assumes leadership at the Haryana Skill Development Mission, illustrating the dynamic changes within the state's administrative framework.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Government and Iwi Partnership Brings 48 Affordable Rental Homes to Gisborne
Government Greenlights 8th Pay Commission for Revised Salaries
Tragedy at Stilfontein: The Aftermath of a Government Crackdown on Illegal Mining
Bulgaria Forms New Government Amidst Political Turmoil
Bank of Maharashtra Eyes Government Stake Reduction Below 75%