Tensions Escalate: Attack on Officer Disrupts Peace Efforts in Kurram

Tensions in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province escalated after a senior administrative officer was injured in an attack by unidentified armed men. The officer was engaged in overseeing the implementation of a ceasefire between the Shia and Sunni tribes.

Saeed Manan Khan, Boshera's Assistant Commissioner, suffered bullet wounds during the assault conducted from an undisclosed location. He was quickly transported to the hospital for urgent medical care.

A massive police operation was initiated to find the attackers. As peace efforts face setbacks, a grand jirga commenced in Kohat to address the situation, attended by key provincial officials and tribal leaders.

