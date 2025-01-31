Left Menu

BSF Stymies Illegal Construction Along India-Bangladesh Border

The Border Security Force (BSF) in India has successfully halted illegal construction activities by Bangladeshi citizens near the International Border in West Bengal. Recent attempts include building sentry posts and houses within 150 yards of the border. Tensions remain high as Bangladesh expresses concern over BSF activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 31-01-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 22:13 IST
BSF Stymies Illegal Construction Along India-Bangladesh Border
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) has thwarted illegal construction activities by Bangladeshi citizens and their frontier force near the International Border in West Bengal, marking a surge in such incidents recently.

In the North Bengal frontier, headquartered at Kadamtala in Siliguri, vigilance by BSF authorities prevented the construction of sentry posts and houses within 150 yards of the border. The BSF opposed a sentry post bunker and an illegal house in the regions of Dahgram Angarpota and Phulkadabari, Mekhliganj, securing a halt to the construction.

Recent diplomatic strains between India and Bangladesh have intensified, with both countries summoning each other's High Commissioners. Bangladesh has expressed concerns over BSF activities, while India asserts compliance with protocols during construction. An upcoming meeting between both countries' border guard directors will address border agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025