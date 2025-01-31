BSF Stymies Illegal Construction Along India-Bangladesh Border

The Border Security Force (BSF) has thwarted illegal construction activities by Bangladeshi citizens and their frontier force near the International Border in West Bengal, marking a surge in such incidents recently.

In the North Bengal frontier, headquartered at Kadamtala in Siliguri, vigilance by BSF authorities prevented the construction of sentry posts and houses within 150 yards of the border. The BSF opposed a sentry post bunker and an illegal house in the regions of Dahgram Angarpota and Phulkadabari, Mekhliganj, securing a halt to the construction.

Recent diplomatic strains between India and Bangladesh have intensified, with both countries summoning each other's High Commissioners. Bangladesh has expressed concerns over BSF activities, while India asserts compliance with protocols during construction. An upcoming meeting between both countries' border guard directors will address border agreements.

