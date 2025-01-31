UNRWA Defies Israeli Ban: Humanitarian Work Amid Rising Tensions
The U.N. Palestinian relief agency, UNRWA, continues its humanitarian efforts in Gaza despite a new Israeli law banning its operations. The ban has sparked concerns from the UK, France, and Germany, citing its impact on aid transit. UNRWA faces hostility, affecting services for refugees and risking ceasefire stability.
Despite an Israeli ban, the U.N. Palestinian relief agency UNRWA is maintaining its humanitarian operations in Gaza and occupied territories. This perseverance comes amid accusations of hostility towards its staff, including stone-throwing and vandalism at UN compounds.
International outcry, notably from Britain, France, and Germany, highlights fears of jeopardized aid access to Gaza's vulnerable population. The new Israeli law, effective since January, restricts UNRWA operations, putting a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas at risk.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar emphasized aid could be facilitated through other organizations, arguing that humanitarian relief isn't exclusive to UNRWA. Despite these challenges, UNRWA remains pivotal in providing essential services to countless Palestinian refugees.
(With inputs from agencies.)
