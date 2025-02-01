Tragedy in the Skies: Black Hawk Collision Sparks Controversy

The U.S. Army has taken the unusual step of withholding the name of one of the soldiers killed in a fatal collision between a Black Hawk helicopter and a passenger jet earlier this week. This decision was made at the family's request.

While the Army has released the identities of Staff Sergeant Ryan Austin O'Hara and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andrew Loyd Eaves, details of the third soldier remain confidential. The tragic incident involved two male soldiers and one female soldier according to earlier reports from Reuters.

This accident has fueled a debate as President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have questioned the impact of diversity, equity, and inclusion policies on the military, pointing to these efforts as potentially linked to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)