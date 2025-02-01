Left Menu

Tragedy in the Skies: Black Hawk Collision Sparks Controversy

The U.S. Army has chosen not to release the name of one of the three soldiers killed in a collision between a Black Hawk and a passenger jet. Two soldiers were identified, while the third remains unnamed at the family's request. The crash has sparked debate over diversity policies in the military.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 01:27 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 01:27 IST
Tragedy in the Skies: Black Hawk Collision Sparks Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Army has taken the unusual step of withholding the name of one of the soldiers killed in a fatal collision between a Black Hawk helicopter and a passenger jet earlier this week. This decision was made at the family's request.

While the Army has released the identities of Staff Sergeant Ryan Austin O'Hara and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andrew Loyd Eaves, details of the third soldier remain confidential. The tragic incident involved two male soldiers and one female soldier according to earlier reports from Reuters.

This accident has fueled a debate as President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have questioned the impact of diversity, equity, and inclusion policies on the military, pointing to these efforts as potentially linked to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025