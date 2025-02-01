Court Ruling Overturns Migrant Transfer to Albania

A Rome court has ordered the transfer of 43 migrants from Albania to Italy, undermining Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's efforts to control irregular sea arrivals. The policy, a centerpiece of Meloni's government, aimed to process migrants' asylum requests in Albanian camps.

The recent court ruling is the third such decision since migrants were first sent to Albania last October, casting doubt on the legality of the strategy. Italian opposition parties have welcomed the court's intervention, while government officials have remained tight-lipped.

Officials indicate that the case will be referred to the European Court of Justice. Until then, the migrants will be returned to Italy, likely over the coming weekend. This decision could potentially impact the future of EU migration policy compliance and practices.

