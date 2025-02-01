Left Menu

Court Ruling Overturns Migrant Transfer to Albania

A Rome court has ordered 43 migrants detained in camps in Albania to be transferred to Italy, challenging Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's policy to curb sea arrivals. The decision follows previous rulings questioning the legitimacy of holding migrants in Albania while processing their asylum requests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 01:29 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 01:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Rome court has ordered the transfer of 43 migrants from Albania to Italy, undermining Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's efforts to control irregular sea arrivals. The policy, a centerpiece of Meloni's government, aimed to process migrants' asylum requests in Albanian camps.

The recent court ruling is the third such decision since migrants were first sent to Albania last October, casting doubt on the legality of the strategy. Italian opposition parties have welcomed the court's intervention, while government officials have remained tight-lipped.

Officials indicate that the case will be referred to the European Court of Justice. Until then, the migrants will be returned to Italy, likely over the coming weekend. This decision could potentially impact the future of EU migration policy compliance and practices.

