Left Menu

Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump's Funding Freeze Policy

A federal judge blocked the Trump administration's attempt to freeze federal funding, following a legal challenge by Democratic attorneys general. The policy, criticized for being overly broad and without congressional approval, threatened vital state services and violated the Constitution by bypassing Congress's spending authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 04:09 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 04:09 IST
Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump's Funding Freeze Policy
judge

In a significant legal move, a federal judge on Friday halted the Trump administration's policy to freeze federal grants and loans, which had prompted concern among Democratic state attorneys general. They argued such action would jeopardize critical government-funded services across the country.

U.S. District Judge John McConnell, based in Providence, Rhode Island, issued the temporary restraining order at the request of 22 states and the District of Columbia. The decision came despite the White House's claim of rescinding the controversial budget memo.

The judge noted that while the Office of Management and Budget's directive was retracted, the evidence indicated the policy remained in effect. The ruling prevents the Trump administration from enacting any similar funding pause until further legal review.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025