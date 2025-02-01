Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump's Funding Freeze Policy
A federal judge blocked the Trump administration's attempt to freeze federal funding, following a legal challenge by Democratic attorneys general. The policy, criticized for being overly broad and without congressional approval, threatened vital state services and violated the Constitution by bypassing Congress's spending authority.
In a significant legal move, a federal judge on Friday halted the Trump administration's policy to freeze federal grants and loans, which had prompted concern among Democratic state attorneys general. They argued such action would jeopardize critical government-funded services across the country.
U.S. District Judge John McConnell, based in Providence, Rhode Island, issued the temporary restraining order at the request of 22 states and the District of Columbia. The decision came despite the White House's claim of rescinding the controversial budget memo.
The judge noted that while the Office of Management and Budget's directive was retracted, the evidence indicated the policy remained in effect. The ruling prevents the Trump administration from enacting any similar funding pause until further legal review.
(With inputs from agencies.)
