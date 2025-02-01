Left Menu

Hamas-Israel Hostage Exchange: A Step Toward Gaza Truce

Hamas handed over three Israeli hostages, while Israel released 183 Palestinian prisoners in a step towards ending the 15-month war in Gaza. Diplomatic efforts for further hostage releases and troop withdrawal negotiations are underway. Despite calm, a durable settlement remains uncertain due to past hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 16:13 IST
In a significant development during the Gaza truce, Hamas released three Israeli hostages in exchange for 183 Palestinian prisoners on Saturday. Ofer Kalderon and Yarden Bibas were handed to the Red Cross in Khan Younis, while Keith Siegel was transferred separately at Gaza City seaport.

In the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, large crowds greeted the released Palestinian prisoners and detainees. Meanwhile, the Rafah crossing reopened to allow Palestinian patients, including children with critical health conditions, to exit Gaza for medical treatment in Egypt.

Despite the calm exchange, the scene underlined Hamas' presence in Gaza. Diplomatic efforts continue, with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu expected to meet U.S. President Trump to discuss further hostages' release and troop withdrawal, though a lasting settlement remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

