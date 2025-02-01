Mystery Unraveled: Silver Dania Cleared in Underwater Cable Incident
Authorities released the Norwegian-owned ship Silver Dania, initially suspected of damaging a cable between Latvia and Gotland. Investigations found no evidence linking the ship to the incident. The vessel was detained in Tromso following a request from Latvia. The inquiry continues, focusing on another ship, the Vezhen, for suspected sabotage.
- Country:
- Norway
The Norwegian-owned, Russian-crewed Silver Dania, initially suspected in an underwater cable incident, has been released. Authorities had initially halted the ship after damage was noted on a cable linking Latvia to Gotland. The investigation continues, focusing now on another vessel.
Tromso police attorney Ronny Jørgensen stated that no evidence was found to link Silver Dania to the cable damage. Despite extensive search efforts and interviews, the ship was cleared to leave, relieving its owners, who insisted on their cooperation and the ship's tracking data purity.
Meanwhile, Swedish prosecutors pursued a preliminary sabotage investigation concerning another vessel, the Vezhen. The Bulgarian owners speculated at an accidental break but rejected allegations of intentional sabotage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
