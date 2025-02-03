Teacher Arrested for Secretly Filming Women in Nagpur

A school teacher from Maharashtra's Nagpur district has been arrested for allegedly filming women while they used a toilet. The incident occurred at a Sitaburdi cultural center on January 31, according to local police.

The accused, identified as Mangesh Khapre, age 38, was caught in the act by one of the women, who alerted others at the scene. Bystanders quickly apprehended Khapre, authorities confirmed.

Investigators found 20 compromising videos on his mobile device, and officials noted his involvement in a similar incident last year. The case has raised concerns about privacy violations in public spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)