Teacher Arrested for Secretly Filming Women in Nagpur
A teacher from Maharashtra's Nagpur district, Mangesh Khapre, was arrested for allegedly filming women in a toilet at a cultural center. One woman caught him in the act, leading to his apprehension. Police discovered 20 incriminating videos on his phone, indicating a repeat offense.
A school teacher from Maharashtra's Nagpur district has been arrested for allegedly filming women while they used a toilet. The incident occurred at a Sitaburdi cultural center on January 31, according to local police.
The accused, identified as Mangesh Khapre, age 38, was caught in the act by one of the women, who alerted others at the scene. Bystanders quickly apprehended Khapre, authorities confirmed.
Investigators found 20 compromising videos on his mobile device, and officials noted his involvement in a similar incident last year. The case has raised concerns about privacy violations in public spaces.
