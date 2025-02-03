Left Menu

Heroin Seizure on Indo-Nepal Border: A Crackdown in Action

A Nepalese national, Joginder Darekar, was arrested at the Indo-Nepal border with 19 grams of heroin. Acting on a tip-off, the SSB and police caught Darekar who confessed to drug peddling in the area. The heroin seized was valued at Rs 19 lakh, and he faces charges under the NDPS Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maharajganj | Updated: 03-02-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 16:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A Nepalese national was apprehended at the Indo-Nepal border with 19 grams of heroin, authorities disclosed on Monday.

Joginder Darekar, aged 19, was caught after a tip-off prompted a joint operation by the Sashastra Seema Bal and the police at Sonauli border. The arrest took place in Rupendhehi district, Nepal.

Law enforcement officials have valued the seized heroin at Rs 19 lakh. During questioning, Darekar admitted to dealing drugs locally. He has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, officials confirmed.

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

