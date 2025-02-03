Heroin Seizure on Indo-Nepal Border: A Crackdown in Action

A Nepalese national was apprehended at the Indo-Nepal border with 19 grams of heroin, authorities disclosed on Monday.

Joginder Darekar, aged 19, was caught after a tip-off prompted a joint operation by the Sashastra Seema Bal and the police at Sonauli border. The arrest took place in Rupendhehi district, Nepal.

Law enforcement officials have valued the seized heroin at Rs 19 lakh. During questioning, Darekar admitted to dealing drugs locally. He has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)