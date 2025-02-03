Left Menu

Parliament Erupts Over Kumbh Mela Tragedy: Demands for Accountability

Opposition MPs in India's Lok Sabha voiced concerns over the Kumbh Mela stampede, demanding government accountability and criticizing negligence. They accused the government of societal divisions, mishandling minority policies, and neglecting key issues in civil society and non-BJP states. Calls for change in governance were prominent.

Updated: 03-02-2025 17:21 IST
Parliament Erupts Over Kumbh Mela Tragedy: Demands for Accountability
Opposition MPs in the Lok Sabha expressed major concerns over the recent Kumbh Mela stampede, accusing the government of negligence and demanding accountability during a debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.

DMK MP Kanimozhi offered condolences and criticized the government for not ensuring pilgrim safety. She stated that the blending of religion and politics often results in the innocent suffering and highlighted the decreasing representation of minorities in Parliament.

Other MPs slammed governance failures, questioned the absence of a list of deceased, and criticized policies related to minority rights, economic disparities, and state governance. They demanded the government take responsibility for the Kumbh Mela tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

