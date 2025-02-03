Trump Signs Executive Order On TikTok's Future

In a significant move, U.S. President Donald Trump has issued an executive order instructing the Treasury and Commerce Departments to lay the groundwork for a sovereign wealth fund, potentially acquiring TikTok.

This order comes amid national security concerns, as TikTok's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, was previously mandated to sell the app or face a U.S. ban.

With TikTok's popularity in the American market, boasting around 170 million users, Trump's administration has been in discussions to determine the app's future, with a decision expected by February.

(With inputs from agencies.)