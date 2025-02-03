Trump Signs Executive Order On TikTok's Future
President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing U.S. departments to explore creating a sovereign wealth fund and considering acquiring TikTok. The app's future is uncertain as a U.S. law demands its Chinese owner, ByteDance, sell or face a ban on national security grounds.
In a significant move, U.S. President Donald Trump has issued an executive order instructing the Treasury and Commerce Departments to lay the groundwork for a sovereign wealth fund, potentially acquiring TikTok.
This order comes amid national security concerns, as TikTok's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, was previously mandated to sell the app or face a U.S. ban.
With TikTok's popularity in the American market, boasting around 170 million users, Trump's administration has been in discussions to determine the app's future, with a decision expected by February.
