Ceasefire in Congo: Humanitarian Pause Amid Tensions

Rwanda-backed M23 rebels declared a unilateral ceasefire in Goma, eastern Congo, for humanitarian reasons. The conflict has resulted in significant casualties and displacement. Congo's government has not commented yet. Regional leaders and the G7 have urged negotiations. The rebels' ceasefire was declared before an upcoming summit discussing the volatile region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Goma(Congo) | Updated: 04-02-2025 03:19 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 03:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels, who have seized control of the strategically vital city of Goma in eastern Congo, announced a unilateral ceasefire effective Tuesday, citing humanitarian concerns. The decision follows calls for a secured passage to aid the displaced population in the region.

The deadly conflict has left at least 900 dead, according to the UN, in clashes between the rebels and Congolese forces. The rebels, now controlling Goma, are reportedly advancing towards other key areas. Despite their military advancements, they have stated no intent to take over Bukavu, amid regional and international calls for dialogue.

The unfolding situation is precarious; the ceasefire comes ahead of a regional summit, with prominent leaders expected to attend. The G7 has pressed for unhindered humanitarian assistance and renewed negotiations. Meanwhile, the tense atmosphere in Goma remains palpable, as the community grapples with the aftermath of violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

