Ceasefire in Congo: Humanitarian Pause Amid Tensions

In a significant development, the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels, who have seized control of the strategically vital city of Goma in eastern Congo, announced a unilateral ceasefire effective Tuesday, citing humanitarian concerns. The decision follows calls for a secured passage to aid the displaced population in the region.

The deadly conflict has left at least 900 dead, according to the UN, in clashes between the rebels and Congolese forces. The rebels, now controlling Goma, are reportedly advancing towards other key areas. Despite their military advancements, they have stated no intent to take over Bukavu, amid regional and international calls for dialogue.

The unfolding situation is precarious; the ceasefire comes ahead of a regional summit, with prominent leaders expected to attend. The G7 has pressed for unhindered humanitarian assistance and renewed negotiations. Meanwhile, the tense atmosphere in Goma remains palpable, as the community grapples with the aftermath of violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)