Activist Uncovers Major Financial Scandal in Maharashtra's Agriculture Department

In a startling revelation, activist Anjali Damania has accused Maharashtra's agriculture department of a Rs 88 crore scam, linked to former minister Dhananjay Munde. The alleged financial misconduct occurred during the previous Mahayuti coalition government and involved purchases at inflated prices, bypassing the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme intended for direct farmer payments.

Speaking at a press conference, Damania presented evidence concerning the alleged misappropriation. According to her claims, the agriculture department disregarded the government mandate of transferring scheme-related funds directly to farmers' bank accounts, opting instead to procure items such as nano urea and battery sprayers at excessively high rates.

With official responses pending, the allegations have heightened political tensions. Shiv Sena Minister Sanjay Shirsat confirmed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's commitment to look into the matter, while opposition parties push for Munde's resignation following his aide's arrest in an extortion case linked to a murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)