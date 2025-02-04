EU's Military Spending and the Kremlin's Verdict
The Kremlin criticized the European Union leaders' decision to increase military spending, calling the perceived threat from Russia 'ephemeral'. This came after an EU meeting focused on strengthening military capabilities. The Kremlin argues that European economies will face negative consequences due to this decision.
The Kremlin has voiced its disapproval of the European Union's plans to boost defense spending, branding the perceived Russian threat as 'ephemeral'. This move follows discussions among EU leaders about enhancing military capabilities, drawing criticism from Moscow.
In a statement on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the EU's recent meeting, which focused on addressing gaps in the union's military capabilities. Peskov suggested that the increased military spending would not benefit European economies.
Russia's strong response highlights tensions between Moscow and the EU, as both sides grapple with security concerns and economic implications. The EU intends to fill existing military gaps, but Russia warns of economic fallout from these defense expenditures.
