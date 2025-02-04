The Kremlin has voiced its disapproval of the European Union's plans to boost defense spending, branding the perceived Russian threat as 'ephemeral'. This move follows discussions among EU leaders about enhancing military capabilities, drawing criticism from Moscow.

In a statement on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the EU's recent meeting, which focused on addressing gaps in the union's military capabilities. Peskov suggested that the increased military spending would not benefit European economies.

Russia's strong response highlights tensions between Moscow and the EU, as both sides grapple with security concerns and economic implications. The EU intends to fill existing military gaps, but Russia warns of economic fallout from these defense expenditures.

(With inputs from agencies.)