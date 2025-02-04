Border Security Strengthened: India's Call for Cooperative Efforts with Bangladesh

India has urged Bangladesh to adopt a collaborative approach in tackling cross-border crimes, the government revealed to Parliament on Tuesday. This comes as India maintains its commitment to existing bilateral agreements, including those concerning border fencing.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai disclosed that the India-Bangladesh border stretches 4,096.7 km, with 3,232.21 km currently secured with fencing. He emphasized that border fencing is crucial for preventing criminal activities, smuggling, and trafficking across the border, ensuring security and reducing crime.

The minister highlighted ongoing communication with the Bangladesh government, focusing on adherence to previously established protocols and agreements. With 864.482 km yet to be fenced, challenges such as land acquisition and environmental obstacles continue to be addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)