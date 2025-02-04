Naxalite Threat: Villagers Accused of Being Police Informers

In a tragic incident that underscores the ongoing violence in Chhattisgarh, two men were brutally killed by Naxalites in Bijapur district, accused of being police informers, according to local officials.

The gruesome act unfolded on Monday night in the remote village of Bugdicheru, where a group of unidentified Naxalites stormed in and dragged Karam Raju and Madvi Munna from their homes before killing them. A pamphlet left at the scene by the Maoists accused the victims of being informers.

These killings come amid growing tensions as Naxalites have suffered severe setbacks due to intensive security operations. Police report that 68 civilians were killed last year in Bastar, while security forces have eliminated 50 Naxalites this year alone.

(With inputs from agencies.)