20-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime: Justice Served
A court sentenced Sohit Kumar to 20 years in prison and fined him Rs 40,000 for abducting and raping a 14-year-old girl. The case was lodged in Bilaspur police station, leading to Kumar's arrest. He was charged under the POCSO Act, and justice was served by Additional Session Judge Ashwani Kumar.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 04-02-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 22:44 IST
In a landmark decision, a local court has sentenced Sohit Kumar to 20 years imprisonment and fined him Rs 40,000 for the heinous crime of abducting and raping a 14-year-old girl.
The incident, reported to Bilaspur police on March 10, 2021, culminated in a thorough investigation and subsequent arrest of the accused.
Proceedings, based on the chargesheet by Gurugram police, concluded this week with Additional Session Judge Ashwani Kumar delivering the sentence, marking a significant stride in justice delivery under the POCSO Act.
