20-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime: Justice Served

In a landmark decision, a local court has sentenced Sohit Kumar to 20 years imprisonment and fined him Rs 40,000 for the heinous crime of abducting and raping a 14-year-old girl.

The incident, reported to Bilaspur police on March 10, 2021, culminated in a thorough investigation and subsequent arrest of the accused.

Proceedings, based on the chargesheet by Gurugram police, concluded this week with Additional Session Judge Ashwani Kumar delivering the sentence, marking a significant stride in justice delivery under the POCSO Act.

