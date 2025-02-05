Tragic Shelling Incident in Southern Ukraine

On Tuesday, Russian shelling claimed the lives of two civilians in southern Ukraine, according to officials. The tragic incidents took place in two separate regions: Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson.

In Dnipropetrovsk, one fatality was reported in a district east of Dnipro, the region's major city, as confirmed by prosecutors. Meanwhile, further south in the Kherson region, governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported another death in a town north of Kherson's largest city.

While Russia continues to deny targeting civilians, the nearly three-year invasion has resulted in thousands of deaths and injuries. Reuters has not independently verified these reports from either side of the ongoing conflict.

