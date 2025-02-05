Trump Signs Order to Exclude Transgender Athletes from Women's Sports
U.S. President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order banning transgender girls and women from competing in female sports at educational institutions. The order, titled 'Keeping Men out of Women's Sports,' aligns with Trump's 2024 campaign promises amid ongoing attention to transgender rights under his administration.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Donald Trump is poised to sign an executive order on Wednesday that will bar transgender girls and women from competing in female sports events in schools and colleges, according to a White House official.
The order, named 'Keeping Men out of Women's Sports,' is set to fulfill a campaign promise Trump made during the 2024 presidential race. This development was initially reported by the Wall Street Journal.
Throughout its tenure, Trump's administration has focused on transgender rights issues, including efforts to remove transgender service members and deter transgender applicants from joining the U.S. military, as indicated by an emergency legal filing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP manifesto dangerous, it will stop free education for all in govt schools in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal.
Hoax Bomb Threats Cause Stir in Tamil Nadu Schools
AAP makes only fake announcements, BJP will improve condition of govt schools: PM Modi to Delhi BJP workers.
Rajnath Singh Champions Educational Revolution with 100 New Sainik Schools
Rajnath Singh Paves Path for Girls in Sainik Schools: A Boost to Women's Armed Forces Participation