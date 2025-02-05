Trump Signs Order to Exclude Transgender Athletes from Women's Sports

U.S. President Donald Trump is poised to sign an executive order on Wednesday that will bar transgender girls and women from competing in female sports events in schools and colleges, according to a White House official.

The order, named 'Keeping Men out of Women's Sports,' is set to fulfill a campaign promise Trump made during the 2024 presidential race. This development was initially reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Throughout its tenure, Trump's administration has focused on transgender rights issues, including efforts to remove transgender service members and deter transgender applicants from joining the U.S. military, as indicated by an emergency legal filing.

(With inputs from agencies.)