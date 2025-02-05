Left Menu

Guterres' Global Leadership: Reform and Innovation at the U.N.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been dedicated to reforming the United Nations to enhance its efficiency and innovation. A U.N. spokesperson highlighted the crucial role of U.S. support in global security. Guterres aims to maintain a strong relationship with President Trump despite challenges.

Updated: 05-02-2025 04:38 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 04:38 IST
Antonio Guterres

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is leading significant reforms within the United Nations aimed at boosting efficiency and promoting innovation. This announcement comes following U.S. President Donald Trump's call for the world body to improve its operations.

According to U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, U.S. backing has been instrumental in saving lives and enhancing global security. He emphasized that from the beginning, America's support has been a cornerstone of U.N. initiatives.

Guterres remains committed to fostering a productive connection with President Trump, viewing it as vital in navigating the complexities of the present global landscape.

