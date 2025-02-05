Spyware Alert: Italian Activist and Journalist Targeted by Zero-Click Hack

Meta Platforms recently alerted Italian activist Luca Casarini that his phone was targeted with spyware via WhatsApp, marking the second reported instance in Italy. This revelation was shared with Reuters through a screenshot of Meta's alert, raising concerns about online safety and surveillance.

Casarini, co-founder of Mediterranea Saving Humans, received the warning just as Meta accused the surveillance firm Paragon Solutions of infiltrating around ninety users in over twenty countries. The aggressive technique, identified as a 'zero-click hack,' allows data theft without user interaction. Meta issued a cease-and-desist letter to Paragon following the disclosure.

The intrusive incident has stirred fears over free speech and democracy, especially as Casarini is a prominent figure in Italy, criticized for supporting migrants. The case adds to worries about tech surveillance affecting journalists like Francesco Cancellato, who exposed fascist elements in Italian politics through his investigative work.

