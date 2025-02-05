Tension Escalates Along India-Bangladesh Border Amid Illegal Construction

The Border Security Force (BSF) has issued directives to its commanders to take decisive action against any illegal construction along the India-Bangladesh border. These instructions come in light of recent reports of unauthorized buildings, a growing issue in 2024, according to the border management establishment.

A significant incident occurred at Malikpur in Dakshin Dinajpur, where heavily armed Bangladeshi intruders clashed with BSF personnel, injuring a jawan. The BSF, known for its vigilant monitoring, managed to fend off the intruders using non-lethal means, thus thwarting further aggression.

The escalating tension follows increased efforts by Bangladeshi citizens to conduct construction activities within 150 yards of the International Border. The BSF has strengthened its presence and is urging Bangladesh for cooperation to maintain peace and address cross-border crimes effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)