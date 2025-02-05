Left Menu

Tension Escalates Along India-Bangladesh Border Amid Illegal Construction

The Border Security Force (BSF) has ordered firm action against illegal constructions on the India-Bangladesh border. Amid increased tensions, a recent incident involved armed Bangladeshi intruders attacking BSF personnel. The BSF, maintaining an alert stance since the 2024 fall of the Sheikh Hasina government, is taking measures to curb cross-border crimes.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has issued directives to its commanders to take decisive action against any illegal construction along the India-Bangladesh border. These instructions come in light of recent reports of unauthorized buildings, a growing issue in 2024, according to the border management establishment.

A significant incident occurred at Malikpur in Dakshin Dinajpur, where heavily armed Bangladeshi intruders clashed with BSF personnel, injuring a jawan. The BSF, known for its vigilant monitoring, managed to fend off the intruders using non-lethal means, thus thwarting further aggression.

The escalating tension follows increased efforts by Bangladeshi citizens to conduct construction activities within 150 yards of the International Border. The BSF has strengthened its presence and is urging Bangladesh for cooperation to maintain peace and address cross-border crimes effectively.

