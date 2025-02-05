Pam Bondi Takes Helm as Attorney General Amidst Justice Department Turmoil

Pam Bondi was sworn in as the new attorney general on Wednesday, taking control of the Justice Department as it faces potential upheaval under President Donald Trump's influence. The ceremony, held in the Oval Office, marked the first time Trump participated in a second-term swearing-in of a Cabinet member.

President Trump praised Bondi's past achievements as a prosecutor and expressed confidence in her ability to restore fair and impartial justice. Bondi vowed to uphold integrity and tackle violent crime nationwide. The Senate confirmed her appointment with a 54-46 vote, largely following party lines, with Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman as the sole Democrat voting in favor.

Republicans assert that Bondi's leadership will rectify perceived injustices within the department, particularly regarding investigations related to Trump and his associates. As the new attorney general, Bondi will oversee the FBI, addressing controversies surrounding agents involved in inquiries linked to the former president.

(With inputs from agencies.)