Left Menu

Pam Bondi Takes Helm as Attorney General Amidst Justice Department Turmoil

Pam Bondi was sworn in as attorney general by President Trump, marking a pivotal shift in the Justice Department's leadership. Amid tensions over past investigations, Bondi pledges to restore integrity and combat crime. The Senate confirmed her largely along party lines, with only one Democrat supporting her.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 23:51 IST
Pam Bondi Takes Helm as Attorney General Amidst Justice Department Turmoil
  • Country:
  • United States

Pam Bondi was sworn in as the new attorney general on Wednesday, taking control of the Justice Department as it faces potential upheaval under President Donald Trump's influence. The ceremony, held in the Oval Office, marked the first time Trump participated in a second-term swearing-in of a Cabinet member.

President Trump praised Bondi's past achievements as a prosecutor and expressed confidence in her ability to restore fair and impartial justice. Bondi vowed to uphold integrity and tackle violent crime nationwide. The Senate confirmed her appointment with a 54-46 vote, largely following party lines, with Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman as the sole Democrat voting in favor.

Republicans assert that Bondi's leadership will rectify perceived injustices within the department, particularly regarding investigations related to Trump and his associates. As the new attorney general, Bondi will oversee the FBI, addressing controversies surrounding agents involved in inquiries linked to the former president.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking AI safety: Why context matters in agent security

Web accessibility gaps in the Global South: Who gets left behind?

Caught on camera? The hidden risks of geolocation data for at-risk users

Do provocations make AI users think more critically?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025