A New Era for Gaza: Resettlement Plans Unveiled

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz directed military planning for the exit of Gaza residents, following U.S. President Donald Trump's declaration of a U.S. takeover and resettlement initiative for Palestinians in Gaza.

In a significant development, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has instructed the military to devise a plan for the potential relocation of Gaza residents, as reported by Israeli media. This directive aligns with a recent announcement made by U.S. President Donald Trump.

President Trump declared intentions for the United States to assume control over Gaza, with comprehensive plans to facilitate the resettlement of Palestinians living in the region. This marks a dramatic shift in the geopolitical strategy involving the area.

The instruction to the Israeli army signifies a readiness to operationalize this controversial initiative, which could significantly alter the socio-political dynamics in Gaza and its surroundings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

