France Delivers Warplanes to Ukraine, Strengthening Defense Efforts

In a significant move to bolster European support for Ukraine, France successfully delivered its first batch of French Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Kyiv on Thursday. The delivery underscores Paris' staunch commitment to strengthening Ukraine's defense against Russian forces, even as the United States deliberates over its own level of support.

President Emmanuel Macron, who had vowed back in June to train Ukrainian pilots on these sophisticated aircraft, is seeing this promise come to fruition. The French-trained Ukrainian pilots are now poised to enhance the defense of Ukraine's airspace. "With Ukrainian pilots on board who have been trained for several months in France, they will now participate in defending the skies of Ukraine," declared Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu via social media platform X.

The exact number of warplanes delivered by France remains undisclosed for security reasons, though the Mirage 2000 jets have been modified to enable ground strikes. This development comes as Ukraine persistently calls for advanced military aid from Western allies, including armored vehicles, tanks, and F-16 fighters, in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)