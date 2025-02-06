Left Menu

Family Drama Unfolds: Minister Dhananjay Munde Under Fire Over Domestic Dispute

Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde was directed to pay interim maintenance after a domestic violence case filed by his estranged wife, Karuna Sharma. Their son, Seeshiv, defended Munde, but Karuna claims the family is pressuring Seeshiv. The minister faces additional scrutiny due to an aide's legal troubles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-02-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 21:11 IST
Family Drama Unfolds: Minister Dhananjay Munde Under Fire Over Domestic Dispute
In a recent legal development, Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde has been ordered by a court to provide interim maintenance to his estranged wife, Karuna Sharma, and their daughter. This decision follows a domestic violence case that Sharma filed against Munde in 2020.

Adding to the family drama, the couple's son, Seeshiv Munde, has publicly defended his father, alleging that while Munde may have been strict with his wife, he was kind to his children. Seeshiv has also accused his mother of causing distress to him and his sister.

Karuna Sharma, however, claims that her son is under pressure from Munde. She asserts that both her husband and son want to keep her away from the media, further complicating the family's internal tensions. Meanwhile, Munde's involvement in a separate legal issue concerning his aide has intensified the scrutiny on the minister.

