Family Drama Unfolds: Minister Dhananjay Munde Under Fire Over Domestic Dispute

In a recent legal development, Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde has been ordered by a court to provide interim maintenance to his estranged wife, Karuna Sharma, and their daughter. This decision follows a domestic violence case that Sharma filed against Munde in 2020.

Adding to the family drama, the couple's son, Seeshiv Munde, has publicly defended his father, alleging that while Munde may have been strict with his wife, he was kind to his children. Seeshiv has also accused his mother of causing distress to him and his sister.

Karuna Sharma, however, claims that her son is under pressure from Munde. She asserts that both her husband and son want to keep her away from the media, further complicating the family's internal tensions. Meanwhile, Munde's involvement in a separate legal issue concerning his aide has intensified the scrutiny on the minister.

