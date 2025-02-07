France Urges Inclusive Lebanese Government Amid U.S. Opposition to Hezbollah

France has expressed confidence in Lebanon's capability to form an inclusive government amidst external pressures. A spokesman for the French foreign ministry stated France's belief in Lebanon's potential to unite its diverse population through effective governance.

Discussion during a Friday briefing highlighted the challenges posed by U.S. concerns over the Shi'ite group Hezbollah's potential role in a future Lebanese government. France hopes that Lebanon's prime minister can navigate complex political waters to break the current stalemate.

In contrast, the U.S. has drawn firm lines, urging that Hezbollah, which faced military defeat by Israel last year, should be excluded from the government formation, as reiterated by U.S. deputy Middle East envoy Morgan Ortagus during her visit to Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)