Gauhati High Court Upholds Mizoram Government's Decision on Village Council Term Cut

The Aizawl bench of the Gauhati High Court has dismissed a petition filed by the All Mizoram Village Council Association (AMVCA) against the Mizoram government's decision to reduce the term of Village Councils (VCs) by six months. The term now ends on February 19.

The AMVCA, led by President K. Lalngaizuala, argued that the government's decision lacked a valid reason and violated their rights. However, Justice Nelson Sailo found the petition without merit and upheld the government's decision, stating that the petitioners had no legitimate grievance.

Elections for the 544 village councils and 111 local councils in Mizoram are scheduled for February 12, with 6,829 candidates vying for VC positions and 2,076 for LC positions. Counting of votes will commence at 7 pm on the day of the election.

