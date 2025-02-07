Congress Protests U.S. Deportation: A Clamor for Justice

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) orchestrated a protest march in Jammu on Friday, condemning the United States for its alleged inhumane treatment of over 100 Indian deportees under the Trump administration. This event, led by JKPCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, saw activists rallying against U.S. policy and Prime Minister Modi's silence.

Demonstrators, holding banners of President Trump and Prime Minister Modi, expressed their anger over the perceived mistreatment of Indian citizens who traveled to the U.S. for jobs but were instead treated like criminals. The protest highlighted discontent with Modi's handling of the issue.

Sharma accused the Trump administration of committing severe human rights violations, sarcastically questioning the strength of Modi's leadership. The march aimed to voice national outrage and demand accountability, as protesters proceeded towards New Plot disrupting traffic to intensify their demonstration.

