Enhancing Border Security: High-Level Meeting Focuses on Indo-Nepal Infrastructure

A high-level meeting was convened at the Lucknow Frontier Headquarters of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Friday, aimed at enhancing infrastructure and improving policing along the Indo-Nepal border.

The meeting, chaired by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, was attended by senior officials from various states and security agencies.

The discussions centered around addressing key border security challenges and strengthening infrastructure. Notable attendees included Secretary (Border Management) Dr Rajendra Kumar and SSB Director General Amrit Mohan Prasad, highlighting the importance of the gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)