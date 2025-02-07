Left Menu

Enhancing Border Security: High-Level Meeting Focuses on Indo-Nepal Infrastructure

A high-level meeting at Sashastra Seema Bal's Lucknow Frontier Headquarters reviewed and strategized border policing along the Indo-Nepal border. Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan led discussions on infrastructure enhancement with senior officials from various states and security agencies, addressing key border security challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-02-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 22:49 IST
Enhancing Border Security: High-Level Meeting Focuses on Indo-Nepal Infrastructure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A high-level meeting was convened at the Lucknow Frontier Headquarters of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Friday, aimed at enhancing infrastructure and improving policing along the Indo-Nepal border.

The meeting, chaired by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, was attended by senior officials from various states and security agencies.

The discussions centered around addressing key border security challenges and strengthening infrastructure. Notable attendees included Secretary (Border Management) Dr Rajendra Kumar and SSB Director General Amrit Mohan Prasad, highlighting the importance of the gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

 Global
2
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
3
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025