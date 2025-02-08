Left Menu

Turning the Tide: Hostage Exchange Sparks Hope in Gaza Conflict

Hamas will release three Israeli hostages on Saturday as part of a deal that includes the exchange of 183 Palestinian detainees. This move coincides with ongoing ceasefire efforts in the Gaza conflict. Tensions remain high as international proposals face resistance, and further negotiations aim to end hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 08-02-2025 05:31 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 05:31 IST
Turning the Tide: Hostage Exchange Sparks Hope in Gaza Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Hamas plans to release three Israeli hostages on Saturday in a high-stakes exchange involving 183 Palestinian detainees, marking a pivotal stage in a ceasefire arrangement aimed at resolving the 15-month conflict in Gaza.

The latest swap follows the return of 13 Israeli hostages and five Thai workers in prior exchanges, amidst a precarious 42-day ceasefire facilitated by U.S., Egyptian, and Qatari intervention.

Contention has arisen from U.S. President Trump's proposal for Gaza's future, stirring accusations of ethnic cleansing. Meanwhile, further phase negotiations seek to conclude hostilities and ensure the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

