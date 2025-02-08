Turning the Tide: Hostage Exchange Sparks Hope in Gaza Conflict

Hamas plans to release three Israeli hostages on Saturday in a high-stakes exchange involving 183 Palestinian detainees, marking a pivotal stage in a ceasefire arrangement aimed at resolving the 15-month conflict in Gaza.

The latest swap follows the return of 13 Israeli hostages and five Thai workers in prior exchanges, amidst a precarious 42-day ceasefire facilitated by U.S., Egyptian, and Qatari intervention.

Contention has arisen from U.S. President Trump's proposal for Gaza's future, stirring accusations of ethnic cleansing. Meanwhile, further phase negotiations seek to conclude hostilities and ensure the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

