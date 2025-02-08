Left Menu

Court Acquits Accused in High-Profile Dowry Case

In a dowry death case, the court acquitted the accused due to a lack of evidence establishing the cause of the woman's death as suicide. The prosecution failed to prove the foundational facts of cruelty, and key witnesses turned hostile, leading to the benefit of the doubt favoring the accused.

A court has acquitted a man and his family in a dowry death case, citing a failure by the prosecution to prove the woman died by suicide.

Additional Sessions Judge Pankaj Arora highlighted the lack of evidence of cruelty for dowry faced by Neetu, the deceased, and questioned the validity of foundational facts presented.

The case's critical witnesses, including Neetu's family, contradicted earlier accusations of dowry harassment, stating she suffered from epilepsy. This resulted in the charges being dropped, and the accused were acquitted due to insufficient evidence.

