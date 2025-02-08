Left Menu

Governor Returns Ordinance: Microfinance Controversy Grows in Karnataka

The Governor of Karnataka returned an ordinance meant to curb harassment from microfinance institutions, citing excessive penalties. The ordinance proposed strict punishments amidst rising suicides related to predatory loan practices. The state government plans to revise and resubmit the ordinance addressing the Governor's observations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-02-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 14:57 IST
Governor Returns Ordinance: Microfinance Controversy Grows in Karnataka
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tension is mounting in Karnataka as Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot returns an ordinance aimed at protecting borrowers from coercive microfinance institutions, labeling it a case of regulatory excess.

The ordinance, called the Karnataka Micro Finance (Prevention of Coercive Actions) Ordinance 2025, proposes severe penalties, including up to ten years of imprisonment and fines reaching Rs five lakh, to combat the rise in suicides linked to aggressive loan recovery tactics.

The government, led by Home Minister G Parameshwara, plans to address the Governor's observations and resubmit the ordinance, emphasizing the need for laws that serve as a deterrent to unethical lending practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025