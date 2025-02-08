Left Menu

Tension Escalates in Keri Sector: A Cross-Border Stand-off

Soldiers patrolling near the Line of Control in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir were fired upon by suspected terrorists hiding in a forest across the border. The Indian troops responded, and although there were no casualties, vigilance has been heightened to prevent potential infiltration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 08-02-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 17:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tension rose along the Line of Control in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, when soldiers on patrol came under fire from suspected terrorists. The assailants were reportedly positioned in a forest across the border, officials have confirmed.

The brief exchange of gunfire occurred in the Keri sector, where Indian troops were performing regular patrolling duties. The security forces promptly retaliated, ensuring the situation did not escalate further. No casualties have been reported, according to official sources.

In response to the incident, the anti-infiltration grid has been strengthened in the region to maintain a tight vigil, underscoring the continuous security concerns along the volatile boundary line.

(With inputs from agencies.)

