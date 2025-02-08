Tension Escalates in Keri Sector: A Cross-Border Stand-off

Tension rose along the Line of Control in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, when soldiers on patrol came under fire from suspected terrorists. The assailants were reportedly positioned in a forest across the border, officials have confirmed.

The brief exchange of gunfire occurred in the Keri sector, where Indian troops were performing regular patrolling duties. The security forces promptly retaliated, ensuring the situation did not escalate further. No casualties have been reported, according to official sources.

In response to the incident, the anti-infiltration grid has been strengthened in the region to maintain a tight vigil, underscoring the continuous security concerns along the volatile boundary line.

(With inputs from agencies.)