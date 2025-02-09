Left Menu

Coded Radio Signals Along Indo-Bangladesh Border Spark Security Concerns

Ham Radio operators in South Bengal have detected suspicious coded radio signals in Bengali, Urdu, and Arabic near the Indo-Bangladesh border. These signals, first noticed in December, have raised alarm among officials due to potential extremist activities, prompting investigations by both the Ministry of Communications and security agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-02-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 12:35 IST
Coded Radio Signals Along Indo-Bangladesh Border Spark Security Concerns
  • Country:
  • India

For the past two months, amateur Ham Radio operators have been intercepting suspicious coded radio signals in Bengali, Urdu, and Arabic along the Indo-Bangladesh border in South Bengal. Officials fear these late-night transmissions could indicate extremist activities in the region.

This discovery comes amid ongoing unrest in Bangladesh and a rise in anti-India rhetoric from the neighboring nation. The first signals were detected in December by operators in Basirhat and Bongaon, North 24 Parganas, and the Sunderbans, initiating a wave of concern among authorities.

Security agencies have been mobilized after the findings were reported to the Ministry of Communications, urging operators to continue monitoring. Past incidents have shown extremists may use Ham radio frequencies for clandestine operations, enhancing the urgency of this investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

 Global
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025