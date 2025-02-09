Coded Radio Signals Along Indo-Bangladesh Border Spark Security Concerns
Ham Radio operators in South Bengal have detected suspicious coded radio signals in Bengali, Urdu, and Arabic near the Indo-Bangladesh border. These signals, first noticed in December, have raised alarm among officials due to potential extremist activities, prompting investigations by both the Ministry of Communications and security agencies.
- Country:
- India
For the past two months, amateur Ham Radio operators have been intercepting suspicious coded radio signals in Bengali, Urdu, and Arabic along the Indo-Bangladesh border in South Bengal. Officials fear these late-night transmissions could indicate extremist activities in the region.
This discovery comes amid ongoing unrest in Bangladesh and a rise in anti-India rhetoric from the neighboring nation. The first signals were detected in December by operators in Basirhat and Bongaon, North 24 Parganas, and the Sunderbans, initiating a wave of concern among authorities.
Security agencies have been mobilized after the findings were reported to the Ministry of Communications, urging operators to continue monitoring. Past incidents have shown extremists may use Ham radio frequencies for clandestine operations, enhancing the urgency of this investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Intensified Security Operations in Jammu and Kashmir Amid Rising Tensions
CAPF Commandos Receive Special Pay Allowance for VIP Security
Deal signed in maritime security to strengthen cooperation in crime prevention, search and rescue: PM Modi after talks with Indonesian Prez.
Kristi Noem's Homeland Security Confirmation: A Critical Vote with Trump's Immigration Agenda at Stake
We laid stress on cooperation in maritime security, cyber security, counter-terrorism, de-radicalisation: PM after talks with Indonesian Prez.