Gehlot Urges Diplomatic Action for Hindus in Bangladesh

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has called for the Indian government to take diplomatic measures to address reports of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. Gehlot's remarks follow findings that indicate multiple attacks on Hindus, highlighting the need for international intervention.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has urged the Indian government to initiate diplomatic measures to address what he describes as 'atrocities' on Hindus in Bangladesh.

His call to action came after Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, disclosed to the Lok Sabha that since August last year, there have been reports of 23 Hindu deaths and 152 instances of attacks on Hindu temples in Bangladesh.

Gehlot expressed disappointment that, despite such alarming statistics, the Indian government has not yet engaged in international advocacy or applied diplomatic pressure on Dhaka. The senior Congress leader emphasized the need for immediate diplomatic intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

