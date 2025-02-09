Decisive Blow: Chhattisgarh Forces Kill 31 Naxalites in Fierce Encounter

In one of the most significant operations against Naxalites, Chhattisgarh security forces eliminated 31 rebels, including 11 women, in Bijapur on Sunday. The operation also resulted in the loss of two security personnel, with two others injured, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing anti-Naxal campaign.

Deputy CM Vijay Sharma credited over 650 security personnel for the success, saying they targeted the rebels in their stronghold within Indravati National Park. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai asserted that under the leadership of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Naxalism in the state will end by March 2026.

The encounter lasted from 8 am to 4 pm amidst the dense forest, ending with a seizure of weapons. Reinforcements have been dispatched for a continued search, reinforcing the security forces' morale and dedication to bring development and peace to the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)