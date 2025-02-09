Left Menu

Decisive Blow: Chhattisgarh Forces Kill 31 Naxalites in Fierce Encounter

Security forces in Chhattisgarh killed 31 Naxalites, including 11 women, in Bijapur—one of the deadliest encounters to date. The operation, involving over 650 security personnel, also saw the loss of two security force members. Officials assert the state's resolve to end Naxalism by March 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 09-02-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 20:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In one of the most significant operations against Naxalites, Chhattisgarh security forces eliminated 31 rebels, including 11 women, in Bijapur on Sunday. The operation also resulted in the loss of two security personnel, with two others injured, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing anti-Naxal campaign.

Deputy CM Vijay Sharma credited over 650 security personnel for the success, saying they targeted the rebels in their stronghold within Indravati National Park. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai asserted that under the leadership of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Naxalism in the state will end by March 2026.

The encounter lasted from 8 am to 4 pm amidst the dense forest, ending with a seizure of weapons. Reinforcements have been dispatched for a continued search, reinforcing the security forces' morale and dedication to bring development and peace to the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

