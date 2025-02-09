Punjab Launches WhatsApp Helpline for NRIs
The Punjab government has introduced a WhatsApp helpline for NRIs facing distress. Complaints will be addressed by relevant departments and the police. Additional information can be accessed through their website. The initiative also assists NRIs in acquiring essential documents through the Ministry of Administrative Reforms and NRI Affairs.
The Punjab government has rolled out a dedicated WhatsApp number to aid Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) facing distress.
According to an official statement, complaints received on 90-56-009-884 will be sent to the relevant government offices and the additional director general of police (NRI wing).
The service aims to help NRIs acquire essential documents, including birth, medical, driving, education certificates, and police clearance.
