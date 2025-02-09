Left Menu

Punjab Launches WhatsApp Helpline for NRIs

The Punjab government has introduced a WhatsApp helpline for NRIs facing distress. Complaints will be addressed by relevant departments and the police. Additional information can be accessed through their website. The initiative also assists NRIs in acquiring essential documents through the Ministry of Administrative Reforms and NRI Affairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-02-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 22:05 IST
Punjab Launches WhatsApp Helpline for NRIs
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government has rolled out a dedicated WhatsApp number to aid Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) facing distress.

According to an official statement, complaints received on 90-56-009-884 will be sent to the relevant government offices and the additional director general of police (NRI wing).

The service aims to help NRIs acquire essential documents, including birth, medical, driving, education certificates, and police clearance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025