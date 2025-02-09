Punjab Launches WhatsApp Helpline for NRIs

The Punjab government has rolled out a dedicated WhatsApp number to aid Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) facing distress.

According to an official statement, complaints received on 90-56-009-884 will be sent to the relevant government offices and the additional director general of police (NRI wing).

The service aims to help NRIs acquire essential documents, including birth, medical, driving, education certificates, and police clearance.

(With inputs from agencies.)